5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Swallowing Toy Found Inside Snack Packet In Mysuru

A five-year-old boy has died after he is alleged to have swallowed a small plastic gift ball that came packed inside a snack packet. The incident took place in Karnataka's Mysuru district.

The boy has been identified as Mukund Mayur, a resident of Gauripura village. He was the only son of his parents, Santosh and Aishwarya.

According to preliminary information, the plastic ball got stuck in the child's throat, causing him to suffocate.

The boy's sudden death has left his family devastated and has cast a shadow of grief over the entire village.

A case has been registered at the Hunsur Rural Police Station, and further investigation into the matter is currently underway.