5-Year-Old Boy Brings Gun To School In Bag, Shoots Another Student In Bihar

The police are now questioning the school management

A five-year-old boy today brought a gun to his school in Bihar and shot another student, police said. The incident took place at the St Joan Boarding School in Bihar's Supaul district.

According to police, the boy, a nursery student, had gone to school with the firearm hidden in his school bag. He then fired at a 10-year-old boy, injuring his arm.

The student who was shot studies in Class 3 and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"I was going to my class when he took out a gun from his bag and shot at me. As I tried to stop him, he fired at my hand," the boy, lying on the hospital bed, said in a video.

He also said he didn't have any fight with the boy.

The police have arrested the principal of the school and are now questioning as to how such a big negligence happened.

They are also on the lookout for the student who fired and his father.

Panicked parents rushed to the school and raised slogans against the administration.

A senior police officer said they are also asking schools across the district to ensure that bags of students are checked thoroughly regularly.