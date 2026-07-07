5 Villagers Stabbed While Trying To Defuse Road Rage Fight In Mysuru

Five people were allegedly stabbed following a road rage incident in Karnataka's Mysuru after an argument broke out between the occupents of an auto-rickshaw and a mini-truck, police said.

According to police, the accused - identified as Jitendra, Guruprasad, Gururaj, Rahul and Parvathi, all residents of Ittigegud in Mysuru - were travelling in an auto-rickshaw when it allegedly brushed against the mini-truck in Gungural Chatra on the city's outskirts, triggering an argument.

Police said the argument later escalated into a stabbing attack.

As local residents of Gungural Chatra stepped in to defuse the altercation, the accused allegedly attacked them with a knife, police said. Five villagers, including Kiran and Harish, sustained injuries in the assault.

Police said enraged by the attack, the residents subsequently overpowered the accused and thrashed them before handing them over to the police.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Mysuru for treatment. Three of the victims sustained injuries to their hands, while the other two suffered minor injuries. All of them are reported to be out of danger, police said.

Police suspect the accused were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

A case has been registered against the five accused at Ilavala Police Station, and further investigation is ongoing, police said.