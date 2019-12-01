2 Trapped After Ground Caves In During Attempt To Rescue Man In Pune

Rescuers are trying to pull out the men who fell into the pit after the ground caved in

Two people are trapped inside a pit that caved in during a rescue operation to save a child who had fallen inside the hole in Pune, news agency ANI reported.

Two firefighters who were trying to rescue the child fell along with two civilians when the ground they were standing on caved in, officials said. Three of them were rescued.

The area in Dapodi in Puna was dug up to drain pipes. As night fell, the rescuers lit up floodlights and brought in heavy machines for the rescue operation.

Ten fire trucks have arrived and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on the way.

"The 15-foot deep trench was dug to lay a sewer line in Dapodi. The child fell in and three firefighters were rushed there after we were alerted. However, during the operation, the soil around caved in, trapping all four. Two firemen have been rescued. Efforts are on to get the other two out as well," a municipal agency official said, according to news agency Press Trust of India.