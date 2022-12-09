5 Students Killed In Road Accident In Maharashtra's Nashik

The incident took place in Mohadari Ghat near Sinnar in Maharashtra's Nashik. (Representational)

At least five college students were killed and four others injured when the car in which a group of students was traveling collided with two other vehicles in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday evening, police said.

The incident took place in Mohadari Ghat near Sinnar, said an official.

A group of eight college students, all in the 18-20 age group, was heading for Sinnar from Nashik when their speeding car crossed the lane and hit two other cars coming from the opposite direction, the official said.

Five students died on the spot and three were injured, he said, adding that the driver of one of the oncoming cars was also injured.

Further probe was on, the police official said.

