5-Star Hotels In Delhi, UP To Isolate Doctors Treating COVID-19 Patients

Across India, the COVID-19 count has crossed 1000-mark.

Doctors treating coronavirus patients will be quarantined at five-star hotels in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh at the government's expense.

Doctors of LNJP and GB Pant hospitals in Delhi will be put up at Lalit, a luxury hotel a few km away. 100 rooms will be booked in the hotel and Delhi government will fully fund their stay, says an order from city Health Minister Satyender Jain.

The UP government has also booked four hotels in Lucknow -- Hyatt Regency, Fairfield Hotel, Piccadilly Hotel and Lemon Tree Hotel -- to quarantine doctors and paramedical staff treating coronavirus patients.

An official said Hyatt Regency and Fairdeal Hotel have been acquired for the doctors and medical staff of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

The other two have been acquired for the doctors and staff of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

Doctors, nurses and other staff handling coronavirus patients have been targeted and ostracized in many parts of the country despite the nationwide applause during the "Janata Curfew" called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

There have since been reports of landlords throwing out doctors who have treated coronavirus patients and neighbours harassing them.

"These reports pain me greatly. Doctors and other staff in white coats who are treating coronavirus patients are incarnations of god," PM Modi said last week.

There are nearly 1,100 coronavirus cases in India, including 29 deaths.