5-Star Hotel Charges Composer Shekhar Ravjiani Over Rs 1600 For 3 Eggs

Posting the bill on Twitter, Shekhar Ravjiani narrated that he was "exorbitantly" charged Rs 1672 for just three eggs at Hyatt Regency on Thursday.

All India | | Updated: November 15, 2019 08:50 IST
Music composer Shekhar Ravjiani was charged at a 5-star hotel


Ahmedabad: 

After Bollywood actor Rahul Bose shared about his unexpected experience of paying Rs 442 for two bananas at a plush five-star hotel in Chandigarh in July this year, now music composer Shekhar Ravjiani seems to be in a similar situation.

Posting the bill on Twitter, Mr Rajviani narrated that he was "exorbitantly" charged Rs 1672 for just three eggs at Hyatt Regency in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

"Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites??? That was an Eggxorbitant meal," tweeted Shekhar Ravjiani.

In July, actor Rahul Bose shared a clip on Twitter narrating an unexpected experience of paying Rs 442 for two bananas at a plush five-star hotel in Chandigarh. The actor's call for some healthy snack took Twitter by storm and netizens couldn't hold themselves back from sharing their own ''Rahul Bose moments''.

Twitterati reminisced the moments when they had to pay for something that broke their banks.

Soon after, a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on the hotel by the Excise and Taxation Department for over-charging from the actor.



