5 Schoolchildren Killed After Truck Rams Auto In Chhattisgarh

The four injured students are in hospital and their condition is critical, the police said

Five schoolchildren were killed in an accident in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Five schoolchildren were killed and four others were critically injured after the autorickshaw in which they were travelling in was hit by a truck in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district today.

The four injured students are in hospital and their condition is critical, the police said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed condolences in a tweet.

"All possible help is being provided by the Health Department. May god give courage to the family members," Mr Baghel tweeted in Hindi.

