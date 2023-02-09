5 Schoolchildren Killed After Truck Rams Auto In Chhattisgarh

Five schoolchildren were killed and four others were critically injured after the autorickshaw in which they were travelling in was hit by a truck in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district today.
The four injured students are in hospital and their condition is critical, the police said.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed condolences in a tweet.
कांकेर जिला के कोरर चिलहटी चौक पर ऑटो और ट्रक की टक्कर से दुर्घटना में 5 स्कूली बच्चों की आकस्मिक मौत का समाचार बेहद दुखद है।— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) February 9, 2023
4 बच्चे गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं, स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा हर मुमकिन मदद दी जा रही है।
ईश्वर परिवारजनों को हिम्मत दे। प्रशासन को हर संभव मदद के निर्देश हैं।
"All possible help is being provided by the Health Department. May god give courage to the family members," Mr Baghel tweeted in Hindi.