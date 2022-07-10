5 Rohingya Children Flee Observation Home In Assam's Silchar

The minor refugees were kept at the government-run child observation home. (Representational)

Five Rohingya children, who were detained in Assam's Silchar on May 29, have fled by breaking a wall of an observation home they were kept in. According to police, the incident happened in the early hours of July 1.

They were kept at the government-run child observation home in Meherpur in Silchar.

Police sources said the children took advantage of the flood situation in Silchar, broke the wall of the observation home and fled along with two local children staying at the center.

On May 29, the Silchar police had detained 26 Rohingyas, including eight women and 12 children. The team had reached Kamakhya station in Guwahati from Delhi by train on May 28 and travelled to Silchar by road on two Innova cars and reached Silchar in the early hours the next day.

The police had kept the minors at the observation home and the others at the Silchar Central Jail.