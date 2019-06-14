5 Policemen Killed In Ambush By Maoists Near Jharkhand's Jamshedpur

The location of the attack is close to the West Bengal-Jharkhand border

Highlights The policemen were gheraoed and shot dead by Maoists, police said The Maoists, said to be two in number, looted weapons of the policemen Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has condemned the attack

Five policemen have been shot dead in an ambush by Maoists near Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. The attack took place this evening when the policemen were patrolling a local market in Saraikela district, about 40 kilometres from Jamshedpur.

The Maoists, said to be two in number, also looted the weapons of the policemen. The location of the attack is close to the West Bengal-Jharkhand border.

Two assistant sub-inspectors and three constables were gheraoed by Maoists and shot dead, police said.

Police officials, including the Superintendent of Police, have reached the spot and further investigation is underway.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has condemned the attack and said the "sacrifice of the policemen will not go in vain." Mr Das also promised strict action against the Maoists, who he said are "counting their final days in the state."

Earlier this month, a soldier was killed and four others were injured in an encounter between the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Maoists in the forests of Taldangal in Jharkhand's Dumka district.

On May 28, 11 security personnel were injured in a blast by Maoists in Jharkhand's Saraikela. A CRPF commando, who was critically wounded in the blast, died today in Delhi's AIIMS.