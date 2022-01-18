5 Points On Bhagwant Mann, AAP's Punjab Frontman

Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP's) chief minister candidate for Punjab polls, is a two-time MP from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat and the party's face in Parliament.

A renowned comic, Mr Mann started his political career in 2011 when he joined the Manpreet Singh Badal-led People's Party of Punjab. In 2012, he unsuccessfully contested Assembly polls from Lehra.

Mr Mann joined the AAP in 2014 and was elected to Lok Sabha from the Sangrur seat. He lost the 2017 state polls to Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal but retained the Sangrur seat in the 2019 general election.

Frequently targeted by rivals over his past addiction to alcohol, Mr Mann had taken a oath to never drink again at a party event in 2019. His mother by his side, he had pledged that he will devote his time to working for the people of Punjab.