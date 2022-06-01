5-Point Guide To The Case Against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

The case is related to the National Herald newspaper, which is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited. The ED is probing the alleged money laundering in the allotment of land to AJL. While Rahul Gandhi has been summoned on June 2, Sonia Gandhi will appear before the agency on June 8.

The agency had accused former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of illegally allotting land in Panchkula to AJL. The land was allotted in 1982, but was taken back in 1992. Mr Hooda, however, allotted it afresh at the older rate, according to ED.

The agency further says that Mr Hooda overruled the opinion of Haryana Urban Development Authority and allotted the land to AJL again, causing a loss of Rs 64 crore. It further accused the former chief minister of granting AJL three undue extensions for construction in the said plot from 2008 to 2012.

The federal agency's move followed the questioning of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal in April this year in New Delhi. While Kharge is the CEO of Young Indian Pvt Limited (YIL), Bansal is the Managing Director of AJL.