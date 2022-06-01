Sonia And Rahul Gandhi Summoned By Enforcement Directorate For Questioning

The agency wants to record their statements under criminal sections of the PMLA.

The Enforcement Directorate today summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on June 8 regarding a money laundering case relating to the National Herald newspaper. Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi at a press conference today confirmed that Ms Gandhi will appear on the said date if required but the party will write to the probe agency seeking some accommodation for Rahul Gandhi. Mr Sanghvi also said there is no evidence of money laundering or of any money exchange.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are determined to go for the ED summons and not delay or seek an adjournment, sources said. "It's a political, social, economic, and legal battle," the party has asserted.

The agency, officials said, wants to record their statements under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

The central probe agency recently questioned senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal as part of the investigation.