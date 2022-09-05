5 Pics Of Bengaluru, India's Silicon Valley, Struggling After Rain

This is the second time in a week that the Karnataka state capital is witnessing such severe waterlogging.

An inflated boat deployed on a flooded Balagere-Panathur road in Varthur, Bengaluru.

Heavy, night-long, torrential rains brought Bengaluru to its knees on Monday as several areas were inaccessible. Water-logging on roads including arterial ones hit traffic flow while boats and tractors were pressed into service in certain parts.

Waterlogging on Bengaluru's Old Airport road. 

Several firms, including Goldman Sachs and Swiggy, have asked their staff to work from home, reported Reuters citing unnamed employees.

Sarjapur Road

Water-logging on Sarjapur Road among others were to such extent that tractors and boats were used to ferry students and office goers in the morning.
Balagere-Panathur road in Varthur

Several lakes in the city overflowed and drains flooded. Many low-lying areas were worst hit, with water entering houses and disrupting daily activities.
The weather office has predicted heavy rainfall till September 9 across Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, and coastal parts of the state.

