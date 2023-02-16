5 Pics From Actor Swara Bhasker's Wedding Album

The couple submitted their court papers on January 6.

Actor Swara Bhasker today announced her marriage to activist Fahad Zirar Ahmad with a video on social media.

The two met on the stage during a protest in January 2020 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The couple submitted their court papers on January 6. The actor's timeline was flooded with congratulatory messages.

Last month, the actor had hinted at her relationship with an Instagram post in which the man's face was not visible.

Images posted on Instagram showed the newlyweds walking hand in hand, twinning in maroon silk.