5 Nepali Men Allegedly Got Villagers To Sell Kidneys, Sent Them To India

The Nepali men charged commission of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 for the kidney: Police (Representational)

Five Nepali nationals were arrested for allegedly persuading villagers to sell their kidneys, which they used to smuggle into India, police said on Sunday.

Chitwan district police arrested the accused from Chitwan, Kathmandu and Rasuwa districts, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Prabhu Prasad Dhakal said.

They targeted gullible villagers and take them in confidence with fake promises before extracting their kidneys and sending it to various hospitals in India, he said.

"They used to charge a commission of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 for finding people willing to sell their kidney in exchange of monetary gains and establishing their contact with smugglers," Mr Dhakal said.

Earlier, District Police Office Chitwan had formed a seven-member team of Medical Response Team (MRT) to look crimes related to health.

Following which this racket was busted.

They will be charged under the Human Trafficking and Transportation (Control) Act, 2007, the police said.

