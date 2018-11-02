6 Months After Wedding, Tej Pratap Yadav Files For Divorce In Patna Court

Tej Pratap Yadav had married Aishwarya Rai on May 12.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav's elder son -- Tej Pratap Yadav -- filed for divorce from his wife at a Patna court today. He had married Aishwarya Rai, also the daughter of a former Bihar minister, six months ago.

Soon after the matter came to light, Ms Rai and her parents rushed to meet Tej Pratap Yadav's mother Rabri Devi at her residence. Lalu Yadav, who is also the RJD supremo, summoned Tej Pratap Yadav to the Ranchi Jail, where he is being held. Relatives said efforts are on to make him withdraw the divorce petition.

Tej Pratap Yadav had married Ms Rai in a high-profile ceremony attended by over 10,000 guests at the sprawling veterinary college grounds on May 12. The event was attended by many dignitaries, including Bihar Governor Satya Pal Mallik, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Lalu Yadav, jailed in connection with the fodder scam, was granted three-day parole for the purpose.

Lalu Yadav's second son, Tejashwi Yadav, is still unmarried. He currently heads the party in the absence of his imprisoned father, and there have been reports of Tej Pratap Yadav expressing displeasure over his younger sibling being given a larger political role to play.

Ms Rai, the daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai, is an MBA graduate from Amity University in Noida.

