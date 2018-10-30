Video: Tej Pratap Yadav Plays The Flute, Dressed As Lord Krishna

A screenshot from a video shared by Tej Pratap Yadav on Instagram.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav, has shared on Instagram a video which shows him as Lord Krishna, complete with a flute and peacock feathers in his headgear.

"As Krishna's divine flute calls at any time of the. ... Krishna's beloved cows stand tranquilly with their ears spread just ... Lord Krishna's life sets an example for man to change his attitude ..." wrote Tej Pratap Yadav, 29, in the caption accompanying the video.

Since being shared, the video has collected over 2,500 views and hundreds of comments.

Tej Pratap, a former minister and aspiring actor, also shared a photograph on Instagram which shows him with the flute. The photograph collected almost 5,000 'likes' on the photo-sharing app.

In July this year, the former Bihar minister was seen in the costume of Lord Shiva at a temple in Patna.

#WATCH: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav dressed up as Lord Shiva offers prayers at a Shiva temple in Patna before leaving for Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar pic.twitter.com/gdBViBmofH — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2018

Tej Pratap, who is believed to be upset about playing second fiddle to his younger and politically sharper brother Tejashwi Yadav, has posted photos wearing different costumes in the past. He also appeared in posters in various "avatars" when hemarried Aishwarya Roy, the daughter of an RJD leader, in a Bollywood-style event in April.