5 Missing After Toxic Ash Leak From Reliance Power Plant In Madhya Pradesh

Five villagers are missing after a breach in an artificial pond that stores toxic residue from a coal power plant run by Reliance Power in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli on Friday evening. This is the third such incident in the last one year in Singrauli, about 680 km from state capital Bhopal, which has 10 coal-based power plants.

Photos and videos taken by the villagers on their mobile phones show a sea of sludge in the areas around the power plant and also what appears to be an agricultural land.

"The five people who got swept away were inside their houses, close to the boundary of the ash pond. This is a serious negligence by Reliance Power. We are trying our best to rescue those villagers. Crops have also been damaged. We will ensure that compensation is given and the accountability is fixed," said Singrauli District Collector KVS Chaudhary.

This is the third such incident in the last one year of breach in an artificial pond near a power plant in Singrauli, home to 10 coal-based power plants with a capacity of over 21,000 megawatt - the largest for one region.

These plants have made Singrauli the second-most critically polluted industrial zone in the country after Ghaziabad, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

"Earlier, an artificial pond near Essar plant was breached and also a project run by the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited. Just a few months back, a national green tribunal team had visited the area. All power companies had assured the team that their ash dykes were in good health and were being maintained," said Ashwani Dubey , a lawyer who has fought cases related to pollution in Singrauli in the green court.

"Singrauli is a critical zone in the country. Many directions have been passed in the past but no one seems to listen," he added.

In August last year, after a similar breach in a power plant run by Essar, the company had alleged it was "a clear case of sabotage". However, a government report on the breach had blamed "extreme carelessness by the company management" and held them responsible for a sub-standard boundary and not clearing waste material from the boundary.