5 Lakh Vaccinations In A Day In Bengal, Over 1 Crore Fully Vaccinated

Bengal achieved twin Covid vaccine milestones as it administered five lakh vaccine doses Monday - the highest-ever single-day vaccinations in the state so far - which took the tally of fully vaccinated beneficiaries in the state to over one crore.

A record 5,02,183 vaccine doses were administered Monday and 1,01,22,140 people have received their double doses, official data showed.

As the state gears up for the festivals, including the grandest of them all - Durga Puja, Bengal has made it mandatory for all large housing complexes of Kolkata that organise the puja to ensure compulsory vaccination of the priests, dhaakis (drummers), and everyone associated with the four-day festival in October, reported news agency PTI.

The state reported 510 cases of the coronavirus on Monday with seven related deaths. Bengal's overall coronavirus cases tally now stands at 15,43,496 and the death count at 18,371. So far, 15,15,789 patients have been discharged after recovery, bringing the number of active cases down to 9,336.