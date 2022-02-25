5 Lakh Jobs Given In Uttar Pradesh Under BJP Rule: PM Modi

"Yogi Adityanath-led government gave five lakh government jobs in last five years," PM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed opposition parties for their promises about government jobs to people of Uttar Pradesh by saying that that they gave only two lakh government jobs in 10 years (Governments of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party) while the Yogi Government gave five lakh jobs in last five years.

"Today they (opposition parties) are again trying to mislead the youth of the state in the name of jobs. Truth is in 10 years they gave government jobs to only two lakh people that too on the basis of nepotism (Bhai-Bhatijawad), casteism and corruption," said PM Modi while addressing a rally in Prayagraj.

"Yogi Adityanath-led government gave five lakh government jobs in last five years," he said.

Prime Minister added that jobs given under Bharatiya Janata Party's tenure were not based on criteria adopted by opposition parties but instead "jobs were given with full transparency to the children of poor."

Further, slamming opposition over the discrepancies in the selection process of government jobs during the previous government, PM Modi said "the games they played by appointing businessmen in selection commissions, destroyed the lives of deserving youth of the state."

"Earlier, the syllabus of PCS exam in Uttar Pradesh was different from that of UPSC. Our government understood your problem and today the syllabus of UP PCS and UPSC is the same. Now with the same hard work youth can give both the exams," he added.

Prime Minister Modi's Prayagraj rally comes ahead of the fifth phase of polls in Uttar Pradesh on February 27.

Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 assembly seats, is having seven-phase elections of which four rounds have already concluded. The four rounds of voting were organized on February 10, 14, 20, and 23.

Voting on the seats of last two phases will be on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)