5 Killed After Portion Of Well Collapses In Jharkhand

Five people died after a portion of a well caved in at a village in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Thursday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said. However, NDRF officials said the toll is still unknown as the rescue operation is underway.

The incident took place in Piska village, around 70 km from state capital Ranchi.

"My heart is pained by the sad news of the death of five people in a well in Piska village… May God grant peace to the departed souls, and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this difficult hour of grief," Mr Soren posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said efforts are underway to rescue the five people trapped inside the well, and that the death toll is not immediately known.

"The incident happened in the afternoon after an animal fell into the well. In an attempt to rescue it, nine people went inside the well, and then a portion caved in," Ranchi SP (Rural) H B Jama said.

