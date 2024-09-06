5 Killed After 2 Cars, E-Rickshaw Collide In Uttar Pradesh: Police

The injured people were sent to the district hospital for medical treatment

At least five people were killed and dozens were injured after a speeding car hit two other vehicles in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on late Thursday night, police said. The accident happened on Lucknow Mahmoodabad road in Inayatpur village, around 533 kms from the state capital Lucknow, when a car collided with an e-rickshaw and then rammed another car coming from the opposite direction.

The impact of the collision was such that one the cars flung into a nearby pond, locals said, adding that other vehicles passing on the road, ran over the victims. Upon receiving the information, authorities and police swung into action, reached the accident spot and started the relief and rescue work. The injured people, stated to be in critical condition, were sent to the district hospital for medical treatment.

"A car collided with an e-rickshaw late night. When the police team reached the spot, a car which had fallen into a pond beside the road, was taken out and rescued people were immediately sent to the hospital. Police officials from Deva, Baddupur, Kursi, Fatehpur, Jahangirabad and Satrikh police stations are deployed at the hospital and at the spot, "Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh told NDTV.

"Three vehicles met with an accident in which five people were killed. The condition of three people are critical and they are being treated in the district hospital. All those who died in the accident were residents of Umra village under Kursi police station area, "Barabanki District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar said.

The bodies of those dead have been sent for a post-mortem examination and a further probe is underway.

With inputs from Sarfaraz Warsi