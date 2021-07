18 dead in accident in Uttar Pradesh's barabanki after truck hits bus.

18 labourers, sleeping on the road in front of a bus, were crushed to death this morning by a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, 28 km from state capital Lucknow.

The labourers, who are from Bihar, were returning from Haryana when their bus broke down on a highway last night. They then slept on the road in front of the bus.

The truck hit the bus from behind, crushing the labourers to death.

Those injured have been taken to a nearby hospital.