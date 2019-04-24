5 Killed, 9 Injured As Boulder Hits Bus After Landslide In Kashmir

The mini bus was crossing a muddy patch when it came under debris and rocks.

Five people were killed and nine others injured after a mini bus was hit by a boulder following a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district today, the police said. The mini bus was crossing a muddy patch when it came under debris and rocks.

Thathri SDM Mohammedd Anwar Banday said that locals and police immediately reached the spot. They rescued the passengers and shifted them to Primary Health Centre in Kahara.

Three people died on the spot and two died during treatment at the hospital, they said.

