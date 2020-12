The injured have been hospitalised, police said. (Representational)

Five labourers, including a woman, were killed and 16 others injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a state transport corporation bus in Karnataka's Chitradurga on Sunday, police said.

One worker among the 22 in the SUV escaped unhurt, the police said. The injured have been hospitalised.

The bus was on its way to Lingasugur from here, while the SUV was heading towards Bengaluru when the accident occurred, police said.