5 Key Points On Bhajanlal Sharma, New Rajasthan Chief Minister

Bhajanlal Sharma has been appointed Rajasthan Chief Minister
The BJP has appointed first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. The announcement came after Rajnath Singh and other party observers Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pandey met, where election in-charge Pralhad Joshi was also present.
Mr Sharma is from Bharatpur, but he was not given a ticket there as the seat was not seen as a winnable one. He contested from Sanganer and won.
He is an organisation man. He is also among the longest-serving general secretaries of the BJP in the state, which the BJP took after defeating the Congress in the recent election.
In his earlier days in politics, Mr Sharma has been with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
He is known as the go-to man for any party activity in Rajasthan. He is an upper caste leader, but keeps a low profile.
The affidavit filed with the Election Commission says Mr Sharma, 56, is a postgraduate. He declared assets worth Rs 1.5 crore, which includes Rs 43.6 lakh in moveable assets and Rs 1 crore in immovable assets.