5 Key Points On Bhajanlal Sharma, New Rajasthan Chief Minister

Mr Sharma is from Bharatpur, but he was not given a ticket there as the seat was not seen as a winnable one. He contested from Sanganer and won.

He is an organisation man. He is also among the longest-serving general secretaries of the BJP in the state, which the BJP took after defeating the Congress in the recent election.

In his earlier days in politics, Mr Sharma has been with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He is known as the go-to man for any party activity in Rajasthan. He is an upper caste leader, but keeps a low profile.