5 Facts On Ayodhya Station: Largest Concourse, Lord Ram Murals And More

Ayodhya Dham station is getting a massive facelift with world-class facilities.

The inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is less than a month away. Lakhs of devotees are expected to visit the newly built temple from across the country and the world once it opens with a grand ceremony on January 22.

The railway junction in Ayodhya is set to turn busier and is undergoing a big revamp ahead of its inauguration on December 30 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The station is getting a massive facelift with world-class facilities on its course to become the most used mode of transportation for the pilgrims and visitors.

Let's check out 5 key facts about the Ayodhya station:

New Name

The Ayodhya railway junction in Uttar Pradesh that would cater to lakhs of devotees from across the country has been renamed Ayodhya Dham junction ahead of the Ram temple's inauguration. The announcement was made by the local MP Lallu Singh on Wednesday.

Largest Concourse

Ayodhya Dham station will be 144 metres long, 44 metres wide and 11.7 metres in height. It will have three floors (G+2) and depict the glory of Treta Yug in line with the significance of the temple town. The station will have the country's largest concourse and the roof design is inspired by lotus petals.

Big Facelift

Refurbished signboards and Lord Ram's murals will adorn the temple premises. The central dome of the temple has been inspired by Lord Ram's crown. The station will resemble the facade of the Ram temple and reflect the significance of Ayodhya, according to District Magistrate Nitish Kumar.

Facilities

Facilities available at the station will include spacious waiting halls, toilet, lifts, and escalators. It will have a tourist information centre to help those visiting the holy town from faraway cities and even countries. A new Vande Bharat station will be flagged off by the prime minister linking Delhi's Anand Vihar Junction.

Future Plans

The first phase of the station was completed in 2022 and the district magistrate said the work on the second phase will commence soon. It has a circulating capacity of 50,000-60,000 and will be able to handle one lakhs passengers after it is ready. The entire cost has been estimated to be Rs 430 crore.