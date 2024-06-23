Wall Collapse At Ayodhya Redeveloped Railway Station? A Fact Check

The screengrab from the video shows a section of the boundary wall that collapsed.

The Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked social media claims about the collapse of a boundary wall at the newly inaugurated Ayodhya Dham railway station. According to PIB, the collapsed wall was not part of the new station infrastructure but belonged to the old station area. PIB clarified that the collapse was caused by excavation activities by a private individual and waterlogging in a nearby private area.

The widely circulated video of the incident prompted strong reactions from politicians and internet users, expressing concerns about public infrastructure quality. Opposition parties like the Samajwadi Party (SP) criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). SP leader IP Singh condemned the incident on social media, accusing the BJP and its allies of neglect and corruption.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the revamped Ayodhya railway station ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple. The station's three-storey building features amenities such as lifts, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja items, cloakrooms, and childcare rooms. The station is touted as "accessible for all" and has received "IGBC certified green station building" status.

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the newly constructed Ayodhya Airport, naming it Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. The airport, developed in phases, will initially handle 10 lakh passengers annually, increasing to 60 lakh after the second phase. The project, costing over Rs 1,450 crore for phase 1, includes a 6500 sqm terminal designed with temple architecture resembling the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir. It features local art, paintings, and murals depicting Lord Ram's life, along with sustainability features like insulated roofing, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, landscaping, water treatment, sewage treatment, and solar power systems to achieve a GRIHA 5-star rating.

The airport aims to enhance regional connectivity, promoting tourism, business, and employment opportunities in Ayodhya.