5 Facts About Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's Fiancee

Here are 5 facts about Radhika Merchant:
Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant.
Radhika studied politics and economics at the New York University
She started working at the private luxury villas chain Isprava as a sales executive in 2017.
She is presently a director on the board of Encore Healthcare.
The 24-year-old is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. Her arangetram ceremony was held in June at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. An arangetram is a dancer's completion of their formal training in classical dance and their debut on-stage performance. Radhika Merchant is a disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts.
