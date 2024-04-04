5 Facts About Gourav Vallabh Who Quit Congress Today

Gourav Vallabh made his political debut during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when he contested from Jamshedpur East in Jharkhand.

Gourav Vallabh boasts an impressive educational background. He is a Chartered Accountant and has taught Finance at prestigious institutions like XLRI (Xavier Labour Relations Institute), Jamshedpur. Additionally, he holds a Doctorate in Credit Risk Assessment.

Hailing from a family of academicians, Gourav Vallabh is the first in his family to venture into politics.

Gourav Vallabh unsuccessfully contested the Rajasthan assembly election from Udaipur constituency in 2023.