5 Facts About Gourav Vallabh Who Quit Congress Today

He said that he was quitting the party as he was not feeling "comfortable with the directionless way in which the Congress party is moving forward".

Gourav Vallabh shared his resignation letter on social media.

New Delhi: Congress leader Gourav Vallabh today quit the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. In a post on social media, Mr Vallabh shared a two-page resignation letter addressed to the party President, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Here are 5 facts about Gourav Vallabh:

  1. Gourav Vallabh made his political debut during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when he contested from Jamshedpur East in Jharkhand.

  2. Gourav Vallabh boasts an impressive educational background. He is a Chartered Accountant and has taught Finance at prestigious institutions like XLRI (Xavier Labour Relations Institute), Jamshedpur. Additionally, he holds a Doctorate in Credit Risk Assessment.

  3. Hailing from a family of academicians, Gourav Vallabh is the first in his family to venture into politics.

  4. Gourav Vallabh unsuccessfully contested the Rajasthan assembly election from Udaipur constituency in 2023.

  5. As a spokesperson for the Congress, Gourav Vallabh has also featured as a panellist on several news channels. 



