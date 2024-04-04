5 Facts About Gourav Vallabh Who Quit Congress Today

New Delhi:
Gourav Vallabh shared his resignation letter on social media.
Congress leader Gourav Vallabh today quit the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. In a post on social media, Mr Vallabh shared a two-page resignation letter addressed to the party President, Mallikarjun Kharge.
Here are 5 facts about Gourav Vallabh:
Gourav Vallabh made his political debut during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when he contested from Jamshedpur East in Jharkhand.
Gourav Vallabh boasts an impressive educational background. He is a Chartered Accountant and has taught Finance at prestigious institutions like XLRI (Xavier Labour Relations Institute), Jamshedpur. Additionally, he holds a Doctorate in Credit Risk Assessment.
Hailing from a family of academicians, Gourav Vallabh is the first in his family to venture into politics.
Gourav Vallabh unsuccessfully contested the Rajasthan assembly election from Udaipur constituency in 2023.
As a spokesperson for the Congress, Gourav Vallabh has also featured as a panellist on several news channels.