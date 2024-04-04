In Gourav Vallabh's Digs At Congress, An Arvind Kejriwal Reference

Mr Vallabh made the remarks in an exclusive conversation with NDTV.

Doubling down on his allegations against the Congress hours after he quit and joined the BJP, Gourav Vallabh has accused the party of being against wealth creators and said its silence on the "abuse" of Sanatan dharma was a sign of its tacit support.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV on Thursday, Mr Vallabh also hit out at his former party's ally and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling him the "most corrupt person of this age".

Wearing a piece of clothing with the BJP's symbol, the lotus, emblazoned on it, the former Congress spokesperson said, "For me, wealth creators have to be respected, they create employment for the country. Abusing them doesn't help the GDP or solve any problem. You can't abuse our unicorns, I can't do that. The Congress is now criticising its own policies. Congress governments implemented liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation and now the party is making comments against them."

Alleging that the Congress had also "abused" the group that had bought Air India during its disinvestment, Mr Vallabh said all moves of the government can't be bad.

On the party's alliance with the AAP, Mr Vallabh, who had unsuccessfully contested elections in Jharkhand and Rajasthan, said, "Kalyug ka sabse bada bhrashtachari Arvind Kejriwal hai (Arvind Kejriwal is the most corrupt person of this age). Because if a thief ends up stealing, that is expected, but he came to power after making tall claims. How can you (the Congress) support a person like that."

In an apparent reference to statements by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and others, the former Congress leader said Sanatan Dharma was abused and Congress remained silent. He also alluded to the Congress refusing to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple and said, "If someone comes to your house with an (invitation) card, have you ever seen anyone giving in writing that they will not go? What is this?"

Asked what his responsibilities in the BJP would be, given that he has switched sides weeks before the Lok Sabha polls, Mr Vallabh said he did not know. "I don't calculate everything. I do what my heart tells me to."