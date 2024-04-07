Congress Didn't Stop Even After Adani Got Clean Chit: Gourav Vallabh To NDTV

Gourav Vallabh had earlier too called out the anti-corporate narrative of Congress

Doubling down on his allegations against the Congress days after he quit and joined the BJP, Gourav Vallabh accused the party of being against wealth creators.

Gourav Vallabh said that the party forced him to speak against several wealth creators, including billionaire Gautam Adani.

"I was the one who addressed a press conference against Mr Adani. But after a SEBI probe gave a clean cheat to the Adani Group, I told the senior party leaders to drop the matter. But they didn't stop," he said in an exclusive conversation with NDTV.

"All big departments of the party are being run by PAs," he said.

Mr Vallabh had earlier too called out the anti-corporate narrative of the grand old party.

Alleging that the Congress had also "abused" the group that had bought Air India during its disinvestment, Mr Vallabh said all moves of the government can't be bad.

"For me, wealth creators have to be respected, they create employment for the country. Abusing them doesn't help the GDP or solve any problem. You can't abuse our unicorns, I can't do that. Congress governments implemented liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation and now the party is making comments against them," Mr Vallabh had said earlier after joining the BJP.



Gourav Vallabh joined the BJP last week after quitting the Congress citing discomfort with the party's current trajectory. In a two-page resignation letter, Mr Vallabh said that he was not happy with the directionless way the party was moving.

Asked what his responsibilities in the BJP would be, given that he has switched sides weeks before the Lok Sabha polls, Mr Vallabh said he did not know. "I don't calculate everything. I do what my heart tells me to."

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)