5 Dramatic Pics Of Farmers' Showdown With Cops Near Delhi-Haryana Border

Groups of farmers clashed with the police and defied barricades as they continued their march to the national capital to protest against the newly introduced farm laws.

Barbed wires and barricades have been put up to stop the farmers from entering Delhi

New Delhi:

Lathi-charge, tear gas and barbed wires were in place as part of high security arrangements to stop protesting farmers from marching to Delhi today.

Farmers walking with tractors carrying stocks of food and essential supplies are trying to enter Delhi from multiple points.

After facing tear gas, water cannon in Haryana yesterday, the farmers came up against Delhi policemen firmly blocking their way. Farmers' organisations behind the protest have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding negotiations and that the farmers be allowed to reach Delhi.

Dramatic visuals have captured the clashes between the police and the protesting farmers.

Tear gas was used by police on the protesting farmers

Groups of farmers with tractors, carrying stocks of food and essential supplies, have been trying to enter Delhi

The farmers have been facing tear gas and water cannons since yesterday

Sand-laden trucks and barbed wire barricades have been placed at the Delhi's border with Haryana

Police officers have cited coronavirus rules to stop the protesters

