5 Killed After Building Collapses In Maharashtra's Amravati

The incident occurred around 2 pm, the official said.

Five people were killed and two were injured after a building in a dilapidated condition collapsed in Maharashtra's Amravati.

The incident took place in the Prabhat Talkies cinema area of Amravati. The fire brigade and the police are at the location and a rescue operation is underway.

After the building collapsed, the bodies were taken out from the debris and the incident will be investigated, and strict action will be taken, District Collector Pavneet Kaur said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced aid of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the victims and from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Deputy Chief Minister expressed grief over the incident and said the state government will take care of the medical expenses of the injured and the Divisional Commissioner has been instructed to conduct the inquiry.

A civic official said the Amravati Municipal Corporation (AMC) had issued a notice in July for the demolition of the building as it was in an old, dilapidated condition.