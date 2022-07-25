5 Dead, 2 Injured As Car Falls Into Gorge In Himachal Pradesh

Four of the dead were from Gurdaspur while one was from Chamba. (Representational)

Five people were killed and two others injured on Sunday as the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, officials said.

The accident occurred near Satrundi in Tissa tehsil, they said, adding the wounded have been admitted to medical college Chamba for treatment.

The dead have been identified as Rakesh Kumar, Amar Jeet Singh, Manohar, Rajiv Sharma (all from Gurdaspur) and Hem Singh from Chamba.

