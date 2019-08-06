6 Dead, 11 Injured In Fire At Building In Southeast Delhi

Delhi Fire: Among the injured are those who jumped off the building to save themselves.

Six people, including two children, have died and 11 injured in a fire that broke out at a residential building in southeast Delhi late last night.



The fire broke out in the four-storey building in Zakir Nagar, a densely-populated neighborhood, at around 2 am. Most residents were fast asleep when the fire began in an electricity box.

Among the injured are those who jumped off the building to save themselves.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.