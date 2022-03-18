5 Boys Drown In River After Celebrating Dhuleti Festival In Gujarat

Further probe is on, police said. (Representational)

Five teenage boys drowned in the Triveni river near Bhanvad town in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district on Friday, police said.

They had entered the water for bathing after celebrating Dhuleti, the festival of colours which follows Holi, but drowned after misjudging the river's depth, Bhanvad police station's sub-inspector Nikunj Joshi said.

The boys were identified as Jit Luhar (16), Himanshu Rathod (17), Bhupen Bagda (16), Dhaval Chandegara (16) and Hitarth Goswami (16), all local residents.

Fire brigade personnel from Bhanvad and Khambhalia towns along with local divers retrieved the bodies, the police officer said, adding that further probe is on.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)