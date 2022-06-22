5 Big Points From Uddhav Thackeray's Speech To Party

I have kept letter of my resignation as chief minister ready; willing to resign as Chief Minister this very moment.

Will quit as chief minister and leave official residence if even one of the disgruntled MLAs says he doesn't want me as Chief Minister

Sharad Pawar and Kamal Nath phoned me saying they want me to continue as Chief Minister: Uddhav Thackeray.

Getting calls from MLAs who have gone with Eknath Shinde; they are claiming that they were forcibly taken away.