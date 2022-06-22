5 Big Points From Uddhav Thackeray's Speech To Party

Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, underlined today that his party Shiv Sena "will never give up Hindutva" in his first address since a rebel crisis exploded in his party two days ago.
Here are top 5 points from his big speech to Sena members:
I have kept letter of my resignation as chief minister ready; willing to resign as Chief Minister this very moment.
Will quit as chief minister and leave official residence if even one of the disgruntled MLAs says he doesn't want me as Chief Minister
Sharad Pawar and Kamal Nath phoned me saying they want me to continue as Chief Minister: Uddhav Thackeray.
Getting calls from MLAs who have gone with Eknath Shinde; they are claiming that they were forcibly taken away.
Shiv Sena can't be separated from Hindutva.