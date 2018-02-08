5 Arrested For Firing In Srinagar Hospital, Helping Pak Terrorist Escape

Naveed Jutt escaped from a hospital in Srinagar when he was taken for a medical check-up.
Srinagar:
Five people have been arrested for yesterday's firing in a Srinagar hospital that enabled Pakistani terrorist Naveed Jatt to escape from police custody. The police said they have tracked down on the motorcycle and the vehicle they had used for the getaway.
The escape of 22-year-old Jatt when he was taken to the hospital for a routine check-up with five other prisoners, has been put down to a detailed conspiracy. The superintendent of Rainawari central jail has been suspended, Jammu and Kashmir home secretary told NDTV.
Gunshots rang out in the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital yesterday, when the prisoners were brought into the Out Patients' Department.
Two policemen accompanying the prisoners collapsed. One died on the spot, the other in the hospital. In the confusion, Jatt managed to escape with the pheran-clad men, who had come on a motorbike.
Naveed Jutt, 22, has been at the jail since 2016, since his arrest two years before. Senior police officers said he managed to get a court order to stay in a Srinagar jail even though all Pakistani terrorists are lodged outside Kashmir. His escape, said state police chief SP Vaid, had been carefully planned with active collaboration from inside the jail.