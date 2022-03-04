Massive Fire Destroys Specialised Hospital In Srinagar, Patients Rescued

The hospital has 250 beds and all wards were full of patients and attendants when fire started

A massive fire completely destroyed Kashmir's biggest orthopaedic hospital on Friday evening.

Scores of patients and their attendants were evacuated amid the raging fire which engulfed the Government Bone and Joint Hospital at Barzulla in Srinagar.

Heavy blasts were heard due to explosion of gas cylinders and medical equipment in the specialised hospital.

The hospital has 250 beds and all wards were full of patients and attendants when fire started in the three-story building.

The cause of fire was not known immediately, officials said.

The fire was first noticed at the Emergency Theatre and it quickly speared across all wards, including trauma and emergency.

"There is no loss of life. All patients have been evacuated safely," said Aijaz Asad, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.

He said the fire has been brought under control.