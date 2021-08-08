5 Arrested Bangladeshis Handed Over To Bangladesh Guards As Goodwill Gesture

The five Bangladeshis were handed over to the BGB after proper verification on Saturday evening.

Five of the 10 Bangladeshi nationals, who were apprehended when they were attempting to illegally enter India through Coochbehar district of West Bengal, have been handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh as a goodwill gesture, the BSF officials said on Sunday.



The 10 Bangladeshi nationals, including five children, four women and a man, were arrested by the BSF's 192nd Battalion under the Guwahati Frontier near Sabri border outpost in the district on Saturday.

The remaining five Bangladeshi nationals were handed over to the local police at Coochbehar for further legal action, the BSF officials added.

