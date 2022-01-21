5.6 Magnitude Earthquake In Mizoram, Tremors Felt In Northeastern States

No casualty or loss to property has been reported yet

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake was reported near Champhai in Mizoram this afternoon, with tremors being felt in Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, and North Bengal. The quake struck at 3:42 PM at a depth of 60 km from the surface.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 58 km southeast of Champhai in the Indo-Myanmar border region.

No casualty or loss to property has been reported yet.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:



