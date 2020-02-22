5,000 Personnel Deployed For Donald Trump's Agra Visit: Police

Donald Trump will visit Agra on February 24.

Approximately 5,000 security personnel will be deployed for US President Donald Trump's visit to Agra, police said on Saturday

"The US President will be travelling in a golf cart to Taj Mahal. Police snipers will be placed along the route to provide more security to the visiting dignitary," police official Botre Rohan Pramod told ANI.

He also informed that 10 companies of paramilitary forces, Provincial Armed Constabulary and civil defence will be deployed in the city.

"While CCTV cameras are already in place, talks are on about the anti-drone system," he added.

Agra Mayor Naveen K Jain will welcome Donald Trump by handing over a ''key of the city'', made of silver, as a symbolic gesture to pay respects to President Trump.

Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner along with the US delegation will visit Agra on February 24.