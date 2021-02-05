'4G Mubarak': Omar Abdullah As Fast Internet Set To Resume In J&K

Omar Abdullah tweeted on the centre restoring 4G internet in all of Jammu and Kashmir

Hours after high-speed 4G internet was restored across Jammu and Kashmir today, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted it is "better late than never". People in one of the two newest Union Territories in the country can now surf the internet faster as 4G connection has been restored after over 18 months.

4G internet was snapped in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 after the centre scrapped special status to the erstwhile state and divided it into two Union Territories, the other being Ladakh. The move was to stop any backlash against the centre's big decision.

"4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019 all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never," tweeted Mr Abdullah, a former chief minister.

Along with Mr Abdullah, former chief minister Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and hundreds of political leaders had been under arrest since August 2019, and released after a year.

"4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir administration spokesperson Rohit Kansal. The services are likely to resume from Friday midnight, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

Over the last year, broadband internet and slow mobile data were restored in phases since the Supreme Court told off the government earlier while hearing cases that called the curbs an assault on free speech and democratic rights.

Last August, the government told the Supreme Court that 4G internet services will be allowed on a trial basis in one district of Jammu and one of the Kashmir valley after Independence Day. The curbs on the rest of the state were extended multiple times.