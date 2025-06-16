460 Sprinkler Machines With Smog Guns To Hit Delhi Streets Soon: Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday that the national capital will soon be equipped with 460 sprinkler machines, 70 mechanical road sweeping machines, 70 litter picker machines, water tankers, and dust dump vehicles.

CM Gupta said that over 1,000 water sprinklers will remain active across Delhi throughout the year (except during monsoon), leading to improved air quality and cleaner air for residents.

She added that the operation of each machine and vehicle will be monitored from a central control room to ensure that they work at the right place, right time, and with maximum efficiency.

The Chief Minister made the remarks after a demonstration of Water Sprinkler Machine Integrated with Anti-Smog Gun and other machines at Secretariat.

CM Gupta said: "Each Assembly constituency in Delhi will soon receive high-tech equipment for air pollution control."

The demonstration of high-tech machines included Electric Mechanical Road Sweeping Machine, CNG Mechanical Road Sweeping Machine, Litter Picker Machine, and Water Jetting Machine.

During the demonstration, the CM was accompanied by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and officials from the Environment Department.

CM Gupta stated that air pollution in Delhi is a serious issue. Dirt and dust accumulating along roads have been continuously deteriorating the capital's air quality, adversely impacting public health.

"To tackle this challenge, the Delhi government made special provisions in this year's budget for deploying advanced machines for street cleaning. The aim is to ensure year-round road cleaning and water sprinkling," she said.

CM Gupta said a comprehensive cleanliness and dust control plan has already been approved by the Cabinet.

"Under this plan, Delhi will receive 460 water sprinkler machines integrated with anti-smog guns, 70 mechanical road sweeping (MRS) machines, 70 litter picker machines, Water tankers and dust dump vehicles. These machines will be equipped with modern features like GPS, CCTV, AQI monitors, video analytics, mobile apps, and IoT sensors," she said.

She said such machines will support spraying, garbage unloading, and litter collection functions. This updated technology will enhance the quality of street cleaning and effectively reduce dust pollution.

