With 46,963 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally has risen to over 81.84 lake cases, while the death count due to the highly contagious disease touched 1.22 lakh with 470 fresh fatalities, according to the Union health ministry figures this morning. Over 71.91 lakh coronavirus patients have recovered in the country so far; the recovery rate has climbed to 91.5 per cent. India is the world's second-worst affected country after the United States, which has nearly 94 lakh infections.