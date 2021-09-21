453 Land Brokers Arrested In Assam In Overnight Drive

453 land brokers were arrested from different parts of Assam. (Representational)

More than 400 land brokers were arrested from different parts of Assam yesterday night in the state government's latest move against corrupt practices in revenue offices.

Informing about the development, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "453 land brokers picked up so far in continuing raids by @assampolice in our concerted pledge to end #AssamFightsDalalRaj. This notorious practice of brokers/dalals in revenue offices harassing commoners must end. Our fight against nefarious activities will go on relentlessly."

During an interaction a few days back, Mr Sarma had asked circle officers in the state to take steps to free their offices from the influence of land brokers. "Give them a gamosa and bid them farewell," the Chief Minister had said.

He had added that he will also ensure that government offices and hospitals are rid of brokers.

The Chief Minister had also flagged the issue at a conference of deputy commissioners in Diphu last month and had spoken about the need to streamline procedures in land-related matters.

At revenue and circle offices in Assam, land brokers have maintained a stranglehold for sometime now and people often need to pay them a "commission" to get land-related matters done.

The state government is now taking steps to cut red tapism in government offices and pressing on online delivery of services.