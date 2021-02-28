45-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered In Punjab, Son Is Suspect: Police

A 45-year-old woman was on Sunday found murdered in an open plot near Punjab's Khothran colony, police said.
Behram Station House Officer Rajiv Kumar identified the victim as Urmila Devi, a resident of local Onkar Nagar.
A case of murder was registered against victim's son Deepak on a complaint of Urmila's daughter Rekha, he said.
Deepak is on the run but will be arrested soon, the SHO said.
The woman was allegedly murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and her face was disfigured with repeated blows, he said.
The face was smashed and her family members had a hard time in recognising her, he said.
The motive behind the murder was being investigated, he said.