45 Fast-Track Courts In Odisha Soon For Crimes Against Women, Children

The Odisha government decided to set up fast-track courts to hear cases of sexual crimes against women.

The Odisha government on Tuesday decided to set up fast-track courts to hear cases of sexual crimes against women and children in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena said: "We are going to set up 45 fast-track courts exclusively for women and children. Of the 45, as many as 21 fast-track courts will handle the cases in connection with the women sexual harassment while around 24 courts will handle sexual offence cases against children under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act."

"All the preparation and work related to the POCSO courts have been done and these 24 courts will be functional in the state very soon," the minister added.

Further, he stated that all the necessary preparations for the other 21 exclusive women courts have also been done and will be functional soon.

This came a day after Uttar Pradesh has decided to set up as many as 218 new fast-track courts for speedy punishment to offenders in cases of crime against women and children.

The decision of the Uttar Pradesh government came a week after a woman was set on fire by four men including the rape accused when she was on her way to the court in Unnao.